WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 60,317 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.33. 2,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,846. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

