WC Walker & Associates Inc. Invests $11.78 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,777,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 6.8% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,008. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.