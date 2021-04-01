WC Walker & Associates Inc. Invests $16.76 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,763,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 9.6% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $4.47 on Thursday, hitting $323.60. 2,764,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,363,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $180.86 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.