WC Walker & Associates Inc. Invests $2.06 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.20. 398,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,832,344. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $240.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

