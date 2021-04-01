WC Walker & Associates Inc. Invests $2.70 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.6% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,767,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,747,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $63,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.48 and a 200-day moving average of $171.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.56 and a 12-month high of $190.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

