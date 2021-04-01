WC Walker & Associates Inc. Invests $2.81 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $307.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,572. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $308.02. The company has a market capitalization of $330.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

