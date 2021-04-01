WC Walker & Associates Inc. Invests $5.06 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.36. 84,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,821. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

