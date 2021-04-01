WC Walker & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,940.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 351,423 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90.

