WC Walker & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,208,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 590,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,808,269 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35.

