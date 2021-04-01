WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 4.0% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 141,463 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,656,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,934.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 68,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.87. 6,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,533. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.22.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.