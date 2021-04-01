WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.86. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

