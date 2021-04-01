WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,948 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. CME Group comprises 1.3% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in CME Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,442,000 after purchasing an additional 208,150 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

