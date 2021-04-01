WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,278 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.43. 10,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,342. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.25 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.