WC Walker & Associates Inc. Takes $2.71 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.6% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 417.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.91. 614,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,532,445. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.18. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

