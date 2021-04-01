WC Walker & Associates Inc. Takes $2 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $281,451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $8.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.85. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.