WC Walker & Associates Inc. Takes $3.26 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Netflix makes up 1.9% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.35.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $9.02 on Thursday, hitting $530.68. The stock had a trading volume of 128,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.51 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.