WC Walker & Associates Inc. Takes $3.51 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $51.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,120.13. The company had a trading volume of 59,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,190. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,070.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,797.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

