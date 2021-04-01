WC Walker & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,783 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.64. The stock had a trading volume of 60,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

