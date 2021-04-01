WC Walker & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Facebook makes up approximately 1.8% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.48. 738,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,786,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $12,055,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

