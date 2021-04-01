WC Walker & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.19. 2,904,448 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.