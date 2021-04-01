WC Walker & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 8.8% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $225.74. 25,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,607. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.98 and a 12 month high of $225.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.28 and a 200-day moving average of $206.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

