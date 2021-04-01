WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,302 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 2.39% of ePlus worth $28,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ePlus by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ePlus by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $1,340,143 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $99.22. 904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.01. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

