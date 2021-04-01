WCM Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 732,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,852,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of CAE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in CAE by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after buying an additional 201,887 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in CAE by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,644,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 601,165 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CAE by 12.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,241,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after acquiring an additional 366,880 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

CAE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,576. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.