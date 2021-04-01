WCM Investment Management LLC Has $24.87 Million Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Enstar Group worth $24,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.29. 363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,526. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $121.63 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

