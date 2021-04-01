WCM Investment Management LLC Has $27.05 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Manhattan Associates worth $27,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,220,000 after acquiring an additional 186,483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,398 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 812,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $120.99. 5,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,680. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day moving average of $108.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

