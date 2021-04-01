WCM Investment Management LLC Has $29.72 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.74% of UniFirst worth $29,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,636,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $21,443,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $10,439,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,545,000 after buying an additional 50,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

NYSE:UNF traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $223.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

