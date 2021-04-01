WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $31,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 129,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,558.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 116,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.95. 2,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $186.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

