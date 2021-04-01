WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of CMC Materials worth $24,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 28.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCMP traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.69. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.22 and its 200-day moving average is $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.13 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

