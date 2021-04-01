WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 69,670 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $31,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,000. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,854,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.92. 906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.72. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $82.08 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $207.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.82 million. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASR shares. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

