Wealthlocks (WLT) Price Hits $76.95 on Exchanges

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Wealthlocks has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $163,577.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wealthlocks has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wealthlocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $76.95 or 0.00129892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wealthlocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00308465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.00790080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00089268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029101 BTC.

Wealthlocks Coin Profile

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,846 coins.

Buying and Selling Wealthlocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wealthlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wealthlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wealthlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wealthlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.