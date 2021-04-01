Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report sales of $298.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.80 million to $308.10 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $304.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

