Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.14 Million

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report sales of $298.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.80 million to $308.10 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $304.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.