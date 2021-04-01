Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apache (APA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apache (NASDAQ: APA):

3/30/2021 – Apache was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

3/30/2021 – Apache was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2021 – Apache is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Apache had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

3/8/2021 – Apache had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Apache had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Apache was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Apache had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apache by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Apache by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 541,074 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Apache by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 212,256 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apache by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

