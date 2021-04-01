Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WPP (WPP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WPP (LON: WPP) recently:

3/16/2021 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – WPP was given a new GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – WPP had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/11/2021 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 920.60 ($12.03) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 885.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 766.02. The company has a market cap of £11.28 billion and a PE ratio of -3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. WPP plc has a 12-month low of GBX 481.30 ($6.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 950.29 ($12.42).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. WPP’s payout ratio is -0.09%.

In other WPP news, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Also, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

