Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) in the last few weeks:
- 3/22/2021 – Accel Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Accel Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “
- 3/8/2021 – Accel Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $15.11.
In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,996,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,117.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,602 shares of company stock worth $1,035,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
