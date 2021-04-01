Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2021 – Accel Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Accel Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Accel Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

3/8/2021 – Accel Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Accel Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Get Accel Entertainment Inc alerts:

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,996,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,117.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,602 shares of company stock worth $1,035,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.