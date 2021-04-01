Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC):
- 3/30/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Bausch Health Companies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $37.00.
- 2/26/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 2/17/2021 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 2/16/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
BHC stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.80.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
