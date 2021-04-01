Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC):

3/30/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Bausch Health Companies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $37.00.

2/26/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

2/17/2021 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

2/16/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BHC stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $69,930,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,700,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

