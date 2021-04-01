Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kering (KER)

Kering (EPA: KER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2021 – Kering was given a new €590.00 ($694.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Kering was given a new €640.00 ($752.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Kering was given a new €630.00 ($741.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Kering was given a new €636.00 ($748.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Kering was given a new €585.00 ($688.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Kering was given a new €580.00 ($682.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Kering was given a new €640.00 ($752.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Kering was given a new €630.00 ($741.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Kering was given a new €550.00 ($647.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Kering was given a new €635.00 ($747.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Kering was given a new €544.00 ($640.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Kering was given a new €624.00 ($734.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Kering was given a new €650.00 ($764.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Kering was given a new €600.00 ($705.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Kering was given a new €720.00 ($847.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Kering was given a new €640.00 ($752.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Kering was given a new €630.00 ($741.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Kering was given a new €720.00 ($847.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA KER traded down €1.80 ($2.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €588.60 ($692.47). The company had a trading volume of 160,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €559.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €569.53. Kering SA has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

