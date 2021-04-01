Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2021 – Alta Equipment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

3/19/2021 – Alta Equipment Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Alta Equipment Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Alta Equipment Group is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Alta Equipment Group is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Alta Equipment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

ALTG stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

