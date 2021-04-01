Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ArcBest (ARCB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2021 – ArcBest is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,610. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

