Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

NYSE WRI opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.