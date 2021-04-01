Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $216.51. 8,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.95 and a 200 day moving average of $189.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.82 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

