Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $56.48. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,295. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

