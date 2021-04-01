Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.70% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of PALL stock opened at $244.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.91. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $165.10 and a twelve month high of $257.91.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

