Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 142.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Vir Biotechnology worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,865,000 after purchasing an additional 212,472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 93,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIR. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $400,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $3,544,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

