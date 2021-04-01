Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,986 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.76% of Ooma worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ooma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ooma by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $359.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

