Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.48 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of iHeartMedia worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after buying an additional 526,841 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in iHeartMedia by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

