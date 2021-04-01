Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $98,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of KOF opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $49.16.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

