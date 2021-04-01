Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,155 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.87% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 922.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of XPH stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.