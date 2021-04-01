Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.53 Million Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Everi worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVRI opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

