Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Cerus worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 141,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,536 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 132,570 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerus by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 135,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of CERS stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $237,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.