Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.59 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

